MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man caught driving a GMC Yukon with two people, marijuana, fake identification and counterfeit checks pleaded guilty to possession of false identification documents on Thursday.

A Mobile County sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Yukon on Nov.18 after noticing it cross over the center line on Interstate 10 in Theodore, according to court records. Ruben Otoniel Morales, 39, admitted that he gave the deputy a fake El Salvadoran ID card in the name of Julian Valladares Fuentes.

The deputy smell marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding:

A plastic container with a rolled marijuana cigarette and three white pills.

A clip bag in the mapholder on the back side of the front passenger seat with several other plastic containers holding marijuana cigarettes.

A yellow hand towel containing a plastic baggie and jewelry bags containing white powdery substances and additional pills.

A stack of 51 payroll-style checks inside the center console. Those checks, made payable to various people, totaled $39,368 and corresponded to a Florida company and agricultural business.

Morales initially told the deputy that, “A guy in Houston gave them to me and told me to bring them to Tallahassee,” according to the defendant’s written plea agreement.

A more thorough search of the vehicle turned up THC gummy candies and another package of unmarked pills inside a blue duffel bag in the back of the Yukon, the plea document states.

Inside a cooler bag behind the driver’s seat, law enforcement officers found a pair of Pringles cans with false compartments concealing marijuana cigarettes and a stack of forged ID cards containing the same pictures printed on the Salvadoran ID cards that the defendant and his passengers previously had presented to deputies.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock set sentencing for May 23. Morales faces up to five years in prison. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency.

The Yukon passengers, Jesus Alberto Velasco and Osbaldo Antonio Velasco, are scheduled to go on trial in April.