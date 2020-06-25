MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after an overnight wreck on Interstate 65 in the southbound lanes between Saraland and Chickasaw.
Authorities on the scene told FOX10 News the driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail and flipped.
Debris from the green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck littered the road.
The driver had managed to crawl out of the wreck by the time authorities arrived. He is being treated at a local hospital.
Traffic was down to one lane for about an hour while the truck was towed and the road was cleared.
Another accident on I-65 northbound near mile marker nine has traffic down to one lane Thursday morning.
A viewer called to tell us it was crash with a fatality, but authorities have not confirmed that.
We are working to get more details.
