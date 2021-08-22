MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a driver was hurt when someone fired shots at his vehicle while he was driving on Overlook Road.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the victim was on Overlook near Carlisle Drive when an unknown person fired several bullets into the back of his vehicle.
The victim was cut by shards of broken glass but was not hit by any of the bullets.
MPD investigators ask anyone with additional information to call officers at 251-208-7211.
