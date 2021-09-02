SARALAND, Ala. (WAL) -- FOX 10 News has new details on a story we broke Wednesday night. Police say a man in Metro Jail now charged with killing two women in a head-on crash was under the influence of alcohol.

51-year-old Keith Turner was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday night and charged with the murders of Judy Cantey and Opal Turner -- both of Citronelle. The arrest comes more than a month after the deadly head-on crash on Highway 45 in Saraland.

According to court documents, Keith Turner's blood alcohol level was .292 -- more than three times the legal limit.

But that's not all -- a little more digging and we found another DUI arrest for driving on the wrong side of the highway. Court records show it happened in June of 2015.

While no crash was involved -- a driver behind Turner called it in saying Turner crossed over into oncoming lanes of traffic several times.

According to the traffic citation -- a 5-year-old and 3-year-old were in the backseat unrestrained. It went on to say Turner told the officer he had drank 6 beers since 9:30 a.m. and that he stated "I'm over the limit."

Turner pleaded "guilty" to that DUI.

Meanwhile, he remains in Metro Jail on a $200,000 bond.