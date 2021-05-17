MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said the man arrested after a high-speed chase on Sunday night attacked a corrections officer at metro jail.

Officers said they spotted Dequarrio Hines driving in the area of Ann Street and Baltimore Street without his headlights on around 8 p.m. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, investigators said Hines took off.

The chase made its way to Michigan Avenue where speeds hit 90 mph. Police said Hines lost control of the car and hit a tree near the entrance to Interstate 10. He was taken into custody after he bailed out of the crashed vehicle.

MPD said as Hines was being booked into jail, he attacked a corrections officer. He faces charges of assault, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment. Police said Hines also faces additional charges related to a gun, pills, and drug paraphernalia found in the wrecked vehicle.