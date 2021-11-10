MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – One person was injured after bullets were fired at his car Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers were in the area of Morningside Drive at Navco Road about 2:45 p.m. when they were approached by a victim who had been shot.

Through the course of the investigation, a detective discovered the victim was driving in the area when he passed a group of male subjects standing on the side of the road. As the victim drove by, he heard multiple gunshots, police said.

One of the bullets entered the victim’s vehicle, striking the window causing the victim to be cut along the left side of his head, leaving a minor injury, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

MPD continues to investigate the case.