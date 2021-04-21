Mobile Police said a driver was injured by broken glass when someone fired shots into their vehicle while driving on Interstate 65.
Officers found the victim with minor injuries on the I-65 Service Road near Moffett Road.
The victim said a stranger started shooting at their car while they were heading north on I-65.
Anyone who may have more information is asked to call MPD.
