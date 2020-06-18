SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police said a driver running from police died when he crashed his car on Shelton Beach Road early Thursday morning.
According to investigators, the officer saw Amir Zakee Mahdi, 19, run a red light on Highway 158 at Shell Road around 2:30 a.m. The officer said he stopped Mahdi on Shelton Beach Road Extension at Kali Oka Road. When the officer walked up to Mahdi's vehicle and attempted to talk to him, police said Mahdi sped away.
The officer said by the time he returned to his patrol car he had lost sight of Mahdi's vehicle. Investigators said the officer continued driving on Shelton Beach Road Extension and found debris and dirt on the road that led to Mahdi's crashed car.
Alabama State Troopers said Mahdi was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators did not release the name of the passenger.
