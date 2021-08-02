MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a driver making a U-turn was struck and killed Monday morning on the Cochrane Causeway.
Investigators said Kasuan D. Bullard, 39, was pronounced dead on the scene. Around 10:30 a.m., he was attempting to make a U-turn on the road between the Cochrane Bridge and Bankhead Tunnel when his vehicle was hit by a dump truck.
The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the scene.
