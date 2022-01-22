MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high-speed pursuit Saturday night, which started on Dauphin Island Parkway and ended at Hamilton Boulevard and San Marino Drive.

It started around 7:30 p.m. We're hearing the driver was going speeds in excess of 100 mph and that Mobile Police had to lay out the spike strips.

The driver was taken into custody. We're still waiting for more details from Mobile Police.