MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Stop and go. That's been the theme these past few days on Airport Boulevard.

Drivers tell FOX10 that fortunately they haven't been caught in the worst of it.

"It's been pretty crowded. Especially late in the afternoon with people getting off of work. And especially on Airport Boulevard. This is my first time on this side of town. So far, it hasn't been that bad, but we haven't gotten in the traffic near Costco and Best Buy yet," Zack Tanner said.

Meanwhile Javier Pagan is making the long trip from California. He said he actually benefits from leaving late.

"For the most part, things have been pretty good. I'm a late-night traveler so, I don't get on the roads until about 10 p.m. So 10 p.m. until about 8 a.m. for me has been pretty sweet actually," Pagan said.

AAA says Pagan is one of 109 million traveling this holiday season. That's nearly triple the number of last year.

Drivers told FOX10 they can see the difference.

"It seems to be more traffic this year. Most people did their shopping online last year,” Tanner said.

And Mobile police are reminding drivers to stay safe. There will be an increased police presence over the next few days.