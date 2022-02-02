A lot of confusion for drivers Tuesday night when ALDOT closed both the Wallace and Bankhead tunnels.

Drivers had to detour to the Cochrane-Africatown bridge.

Once the Bankhead did reopen, it had to close again because a semi-truck got stuck right in the entrance.

Normally drivers could have taken an alternative route of going through the Wallace tunnel. But that's not an option right now either.

A resurfacing project is underway, shutting down the tunnel after 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

According to Daniel Driskell, an engineer with ALDOT, he says the closure of both tunnels at the same time will not be happening again.

"Yeah we had a contractor working for us doing some maintenance work in the Bankhead tunnel last night," Driskell said.

This notice was tweeted out through Algo Traffic ahead of time.

Driskell says necessary repairs needed to be made.

"Some of the lighting fixtures being repaired," Driskell said. "Tiles that were loose. Sometimes we have to remove loose tiles so they don't fall on the roadways."

The frustration of both tunnels being closed is something Driskell says won't happen again.

"No, not until the contractors complete in the Wallace tunnel," he said.

Earlier this week another truck was stuck trying to come through the Bankhead tunnel.

Driskell says this could be happening because some drivers are unfamiliar with the area and simply aren't paying attention.

Traffic information and updates are put out through the city of Mobile, ALDOT, and Algo traffic.