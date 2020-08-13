MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- In just a matter of months, food and grocery delivery could be completely different if one local company gets their way.
Deuce Drone showed off an autonomous drone to their pilot partners Buffalo Wild Wings and Rouses on Thursday.
“It’s going to be faster, fresher, hotter,” said Brian Jordan, a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee.
Drone doorstep delivery getting you wings from Buffalo Wild Wings and groceries from Rouses quickly, directly to you, without a delivery driver.
“With COVID-19 and being closed for a short period of time, only allowed to do takeout and delivery, this is an opportunity for guests to order product from us and nobody else will touch it,” Jordan said.
After watching Thursday’s demo, Rouses and Buffalo Wild Wings say they are excited about the convenience of drone delivery.
The current test drones can handle about 12 pounds of cargo, in the future they hope to carry upwards of 100 pounds.
“It’s a bit of a novelty right now in the development stage,” said Charles Merrell from Rouses Market. “We hope to use it for a full order delivery in the future, but the technology is new, it’s very exciting.”
“We feel like it’s going to be less expensive to the consumer,” Jordan said. “They’ll pay a fee for the delivery, but then they’re not going to be tipping a drone.”
The company ‘Deuce Drone’ is behind the autonomous piloting system and operates as a delivery platform for businesses.
Testing is still underway, but some Southern Alabama customers could get deliveries from the air this year.
“We’re always going to find things that we’ve got to improve so by controlling our rollout this year we’re going to be able to meet our number one objective which is safety,” said Deuce Drone CEO Rhett Ross.
Buffalo Wild Wings plans to deliver their first meal to a customer by drone in October when they open their new Foley location.
Deuce Drone hopes to widely rollout service in our area in the next year or so.
