MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Deuce Drone launched their first successful drone delivery this afternoon, atop the BB&T building.

The idea for Deuce Drone came about during the pandemic, when most people were searching for contactless delivery.

The engineers at Deuce Drone are hopeful this will become the next popular delivery system.

"It's been really exciting to see us grow as a company to do what you saw today, but more so as a team," said Edward Fienga, CEO of Deuce Drone. "We understand each other and are able to operate with the efficiency and effectiveness we did today.”

These drones can fly up to 30 miles per hour and carry up to 60 pounds.

With hurricane season kicking off, these drones could also be used to deliver necessities if roads are impassible.

“We know that hurricanes can devastate and leave people without power, food, or access to fresh water,” said Fienga. “With drone delivery capability, we believe we can offer that service.”

This company is the only drone delivery system on the Gulf Coast, and they are thankful to be in Mobile.

“We are like many other companies, trying to figure stuff out in the new environment,” said Fienga. “The Mobile community has really embraced us, and I want to say thank you, Mobile.”

The Deuce Drone delivery app will launch later this month. Initially, it will only be available to businesses and apartment complexes due to them having to coordinate a landing spot for the drone.

They hope to make it available to individuals soon.

For more information on the company, click here.