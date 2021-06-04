MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- 33-year-old Marcus Bernard Johnson is facing some serious charges after University of South Alabama officials say he allegedly threatened University Hospital staff, saying he would “cut up everyone” as he cranked a weed eater that he’d taken out of his car.

A USA spokesman tells FOX10 News Johnson was intoxicated when he walked into the hospital looking to be treated after he said he’d been hit with a cue stick.

After he was treated and released, campus officials say he wanted to be admitted again, threatening hospital staff with the weed eater when they refused.

Once campus police and MPD arrived he allegedly punched an officer as they tried to restrain him.

He was arrested and booked in Metro Jail Friday morning.

Johnson now faces charges for 2nd degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and making a terrorist threat.