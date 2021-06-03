MOBILE, Ala. --It's almost National Donut Day.
To celebrate, on Friday, June 4, Dunkin’ is offering its guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.
Guests can celebrate the holiday and grab a coffee, or a Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte at Dunkin’ and enjoy a classic donut for free.
Enjoy classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more.
Dunkin’s special offer to ring in the holiday is good all day on National Donut Day, Friday, June 4, at participating locations while supplies last.
National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.
The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.