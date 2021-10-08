MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Operating a successful business is not easy.

It comes at a cost -- long hours and sleepless nights.

But, success also has its rewards. And the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce today recognized some of that hard work today with its Eagle Awards luncheon.

The event celebrated minority-owned businesses and their contributions to the local economy.

FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon had the honor of emceeing today's luncheon at the Battle House Hotel.

The keynote speaker was Lisa-Raye McCoy, an entertainer, model, businesswoman and philanthropist.

This year's Eagle Award winners were Green Magic Landscape, Small's Mortuary and Spire.