A judge on Monday morning revoked the earlier bond that had been in place for a man subsequently accused of killing his girlfriend with a bat.
Chistopher Kern of Irvington had been out on bond in a 2018 case in which he was accused of stabbing someone.
The judge on Monday revoked bond in that first-degree assault charge.
Kern is charged with murder in the new case and remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.
