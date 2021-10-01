MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue crews raced to the scene of a house fire in Tillman's Corner early Friday morning.

It happened in the the 5400 block of Henning Drive East.

MFRD reported heavy flames visible upon their arrival. No injuries have been reported.

MFRD Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse said it was at about 4:18 a.m. when companies were dispatched to the fire. Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel confirmed heavy flames visible at the rear of a single story residence.

Fire scene operations were immediately established, as crews extended hose lines to the rear of the structure and the front door, Millhouse said.

Search and rescue teams swept through the home, confirming that no occupants remained trapped inside. All residents were reported to have safely evacuated prior to MFRD arrival at the scene.

By about 4:39 AM, the fire was under control with all fire personnel safe and unharmed, Millhouse said.

Fire investigators continue to investigate the scene to determine the cause of the fire, he said.