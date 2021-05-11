MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Armed narcotics officers early Tuesday burst into a home, causing fear among children, according to the woman who owns the house.

Janitra Williams criticized the department’s tactics. She told FOX10 News that officers from the Mobile police narcotics unit told her they were searching for a relative who does not even live at the address, which is situated between Mobile and Semmes.

Williams said she, her husband and their five children were asleep when they heard the commotion at their house.

“The next thing I know, I heard someone bust in. ‘Put your hands up! Put your hands up! Don’t move! Don’t move!’” she said. “And so, I got up and I started hollering and screaming, because at this point, I’m scared, don’t know what's going on.”

Williams said she counted 10 officers. She said none of them explained what was going on but that one officer pointed a gun at her 16-year-old son’s head and then placed him and her 12-year-old son in handcuffs.

“They had their guns drawn,” she said. “They came back there in a room with their guns and their flashlights drawn.”

Law enforcement authorities have said that serving warrants is one of the most dangerous things they do and that overwhelming force sometimes is needed. But they have the potential to turn deadly, and some recent incidents in Mobile County have come under scrutiny.

In February, the Mobile police SWAT team went into a house on East Lakeview Drive to make an arrest and fatally shot a teenager that authorities say fired at the officers first. The boy’s mother disputes that account and says it was not clear that that it was police coming into the home.

In 2019, a law enforcement task force went to a house in Wilmer to make an arrest and ended up shooting a woman that authorities say had a shotgun. The target of that raid, it later turned out, was incarcerated in Mobile Metro Jail at the time.

After not finding who they were looking for on Tuesday, Williams said, police left a copy of the warrant. She said officers told her they were looking for a relative and that they told her they had video of him selling drugs from her house. But she said the officers never showed her the video.

The relative, Williams added, is an infrequent visitor and never has used her home as a base to sell drugs.

Williams’ 12-year-old son, Tyquan Williams, said he was frightened.

“I heard the door get kicked down, and they was pointing a flashlight and a gun at my face,” he said. “And it just, like, scared me. … It just was pretty scary how they just came in.”

Lt. Christopher Levy, a Mobile police spokesman, told FOX10 News that this is an ongoing investigation that he can’t talk about in detail. He said he also can’t talk about tactics officers use while serving warrants; that is an officer safety issue.

But Levy said the search was legal and above board.

“All of the proper paperwork that was signed by a judge was left at the home,” he said.

The paperwork left behind notes that officers found a small bag of marijuana in a back bedroom. Williams said it was the bedroom of one of her younger children who does not smoke pot. She also said police did not make any arrests.