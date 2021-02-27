MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, February 27, 2021 at approximately 1:36 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Club at Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to one shot.

Upon arrival, officers located the male victim who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The male victim was identified as 45-year-old Manchella Allen.

Allen was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

This is an active homicide investigation.