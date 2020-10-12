CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) – The victim in a fatal shooting over the weekend appears to have been the aggressor, according to a preliminary investigation, according to according to Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris.
The shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. after a party on Saturday, according to police. Investigators say during a confrontation outside a home on Paul’s Lane, 18-year-old Gabriel Johnson shot 34-year-old Marvin Buckley, who had a knife.
“It’s kind of lining up like it’s going to be self-defense,” Norris said, adding that the case would be presented to a Mobile County grand jury.
Norris said he wanted to assure the public that there is not a suspect on the loose. He said a final determination would be made in the next couple of weeks.
“We’ve got a long list of witnesses to talk to,” he said.
Updated at 1:36 p.m. to correct an error regarding the name of the road where the shooting occurred. Updated at 1:54 p.m. with the name of the shooting victim. Updated at 2:03 p.m. with the name of the shooter.
