MOBILE, Ala (WALA) Mobile police responded to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The victim stated to police that he was at a holiday party downtown when someone at the party started firing shots and he was hit. The victim said that he did not know who was doing the shooting. The victim also told police that his friend drove him to the hospital. Police officials said that the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police say that the victim does not wish to pursue charges.
