Easter and spring events at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Azalea Bloom Out and Easter Events at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Azalea Bloom Out: Each spring, guests at Bellingrath Gardens and Home enjoy the blooms of more than 250,000 vibrant azaleas in an explosion of color throughout the 65-acre estate. The annual Azalea Bloom Out goes back to Bellingrath’s earliest beginnings in 1919, when Walter Bellingrath purchased a rustic fishing camp on Fowl River. His wife, Bessie, who loved gardening, wanted to beautify the property and relied on old-growth azaleas as a starting point. Ever since, Bellingrath Gardens has been synonymous with the Gulf Coast’s beautiful azalea season. The Azalea Watch page is updated daily on our website, bellingrath.org.

Easter events at Bellingrath:

Saturday, March 27: Easter Egg Hunt on the Great Lawn: Hop on down to the Gardens and join us for some “eggstra” special Easter fun! On March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, Bellingrath will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Great Lawn. Thousands of Easter eggs will be scattered across the lawn for children to fill their baskets in a noncompetitive, socially distanced setting. There will be special hunts for different age groups, as well as prizes, candy and “eggtivities!”

Sunday, April 4: Easter Sunrise Service, 6:30 a.m.

As the sun rises over Bellingrath Gardens and Home on Easter Sunday, guests are invited to come and enjoy a special Sunrise Service with friends and family on the Great Lawn. The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. and is open to everyone in the community. There is no admission charge from 6 to 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and to stay six feet apart at this outdoor event. A hot breakfast will be available for purchase after the service. In case of inclement weather, the Service will be moved indoors into the Magnolia Café.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home is operated by the Bellingrath Gardens and Home Foundation, a charitable, not-for-profit organization. Bellingrath Gardens and Home is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the 65-acre garden and estate home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath. For more information, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-973-2217.