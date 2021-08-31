GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department said Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in sentinel chicken in Mobile County.

The chicken was based in a coop in the 36541 ZIP Code, which includes Grand Bay.

MCHD's Vector Control places chickens throughout the county to help detect the presence of viruses carried by mosquitoes.

EEE is a very serious mosquito-borne illness and has a human mortality rate of between 50 to 75 percent.

“There are no health benefits to being bitten by a mosquito,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Don’t let your guard down."

Health officials said EEE cannot be spread from human to human, only from mosquito to human. People taking part in outdoor activities make every effort to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.

Those recommendations include:

• Use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellent with DEET.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

• Stay and sleep in places with air conditioning or window and door screens.

• Remove standing water around your home.

To report an issue with mosquitoes, call MCHD Vector Services at 251-690-8124.