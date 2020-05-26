A 40-year-old Eight Mile man died from his injuries a day after his motorcycle crashed in a wreck in northern Mobile County over the Memorial Day weekend, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agenct.
ALEA said it was about 3:50 p.m. Saturday when ALEA Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Alabama 217, or Lott Road.
Jason Daniel Harris was traveling north on a 2020 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 near Willis Road when, for reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and crashed, ALEA said.
arris was transported to University Hospital in Mobile, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.