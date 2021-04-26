MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police identified the elderly man killed in a house fire over the weekend.
Officers said 84-year-old Charles Buskey died inside his home on Jones Avenue after it caught fire Saturday morning.
Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire.
