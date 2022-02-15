MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An elderly Andalusia, Ala., woman died Monday in a Mobile hospital from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday.

Annie V. Mauldin, 82, was critically injured when the 2004 Toyota 4Runner she was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch around 7 p.m. Friday, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened on Interstate 65 at the 53 mile marker, about three miles south of Atmore in Escambia County.

Mauldin was taken to University Hospital where she died Monday, ALEA said.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.