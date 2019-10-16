77-year-old Ella Heidelberg's home was shot into for the 3rd time. Police say it happened on Chin street Monday night.
Just before 9 pm, investigators said they responded to a report of shots fired.
Heidelberg said no one was hurt, but it was certainly another close call.
"I just heard some shooting, went pow, pow, pow," she said. "It was scary. I have been scared ever since."
Heidelberg showed us the bullet holes. They went through the front room where she sits and another room in the house.
One of the bullets hit the pillow Heidelberg was laying on, just inches from her face.
"I got up and saw all this stuff. They shot my pillow up. And all the stuff was on that thing," she said.
Back in August, Heidelberg said there were 2 shootings at her home. One happened on a Friday night. She said her a/c unit was shot at. There were bullet holes to prove it. Days later there was another shooting.
Detectives said shots were fired into the home that night, then someone else returned fire killing 55-year-old Colice Hunter. Heidelberg's face was grazed by a bullet.
Thankfully no one was hurt this time. Heidelberg said she dodged death once again. She believes there are angels protecting her.
"The Lord blessed us and I'm thankful for it. He been looking out for me for a while. That's the second time," she said.
Police added they don't have any word on a suspect. The case is still under investigation.
If you know anything about the crime, call Mobile Police.
