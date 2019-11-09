Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood joined with officials from the City of Citronelle at the grand re-opening of Davis Park, Saturday, November 9.
Mayor Jason Stringer of Citronelle described the newly renovated park as "the crown jewel of the community." The project cost $593,629 with funds allocated from District 1 Capital Improvement Funds.
Improvements at the park include:
* Reconstruction and upgrade of the existing baseball field with field grading and sod surfacing, dugouts, fencing and sidewalks;
* Renovation and modification of the existing concession stand;
* Installation of three new pavilions w/concrete pads;
* Installation of playground surfacing;
* Having all work in compliance with ADA requirements.
