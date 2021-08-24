MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – In one night, Fred Richardson’s nearly quarter-century political career came to an end Tuesday.

Richardson has served 24 years on the Mobile City Council – the longest continuous tenure of anyone current on the council.

He gave up his safe seat to challenge two-term incumbent Mayor Sandy Stimpson, with whom he has clashed on a variety of issues. The mayor, though, proved to be a fundraising juggernaut. He hauled in more than $1.5 million and buried his opponents in an avalanche of TV ads.

According to uncertified returns, Stimpson had 62 percent of the vote.

Richardson said he heard echoes of the city election four years ago, when Stimpson rode high turnout in the majority-white areas of the city that former Mayor Sam Jones could not match in the majority-black sections.

“What happened in 2021 was almost a duplication of what happened in 2017,” he told supporters gathered at the Bragg-Mitchell Mansion. “The vast majority of the voters stayed home. … There are more than enough voters out there for Fred Richardson to win. There was more than enough voters. But the voters didn’t show up.”

During his time in city politics, Richardson cast himself as a champion of Mobile’s minorities and low-income neighborhoods. It was fitting for a man who moved to the Port City in 1958 from his native Conecuh County and quickly got involved in the burgeoning civil rights movement in the 1960s. He joined the then-prominent Neighborhood Organized Workers organization.

Richardson ran for and won the District 1 seat in 1997 and quickly established himself as an outspoken representative who rarely shied away from a controversial issue – or a fight.

Richardson also has been a passionate advocate for the city’s low-income residential neighborhoods east of Interstate 65 and accused the current administration of shortchanging those areas for road and drainage improvements in favor of the commercial areas and the faster-growing areas in west Mobile.

In an interview with FOX10 News, Richardson said Stimpson’s massive financial advantage enabled him to avoid engaging with his opponents on the campaign trial

“It allowed him not to debate me,” he said. “He put his message right to TV.”

Richardson said it is hard to fault his opponent. “It could have been a wise strategy,” he said.

Still, the outgoing councilman said, it was ironic that Stimpson used those TV ads to brag about all the roads he paved and drainage pipes he fixed. That money, Richardson noted, came from a controversial 1 percentage point sales tax increase that the City Council passed in 2013. Stimpson, shortly after taking office, vetoed that measure. Richardson helped override it.

“You don’t even believe in that,” he said, directing his comments at the mayor. “You told us you didn’t believe in that. But then he’s off campaigning about the results that those taxes produced.”

While issues of race and poverty often animated Richardson, at times, he delved into lighter issues. For instance, he conceived of the idea of emulating New York City’s famous ball drop on New Year’s Eve. That vision because reality, and a Moon Pie drop has become a regular stable of downtown New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Richardson joked about it during his concession speech.

“I’m gonna go down with the Moon Pie as my legacy,” he said.

But Richardson later told FOX10 News that the Moon Pie had a serious result. He said it has generated more than $5 million in economic impact.

On the campaign trail, Richardson pledged to bring back the BayFest music festival that the city dropped several years ago amid concerns over the event’s cost. He also pledged to clean up blight and crime.

Richardson said he plans to attend Wednesday’s City Council meeting. But soon, he will not be a member of the body for the first time in nearly a quarter century. The 81-year-old councilman said he will not have trouble finding other things to do. He said he has three unfinished books that he has been writing and probably will write about his council tenure.

“I’m a historian,” he told his supporters. “I’m more than a politician. So I can pursue the other avenue of the life of faith, which is outside of being a council member.”