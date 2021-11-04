MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he broke into a mobile business.

20-year-old Kadin Dennis is accused of breaking into Springhill lighting. He is charged with third degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Blakeley Webb works with the company. She said she's just grateful there was no one in the building at the time.

"There's many times when one of us is here at night working at the desk or finishing up and getting ready to get orders ready out for the next day. You never really know who's looking to see if you're coming or going".

Webb told FOX10 the company will be on the hook for the vandalism which includes damage to the door and to a windshield of one of the company vehicles.

"We have to get the door replaced and then get the windshield to the truck replaced. He's not going to have to pay for that. That's coming out of SpringHill Lighting,” Webb said.

And, she had this warning for other businesses.

"You just have to be aware of your surroundings and what's going on. Just don't ever think that it's not going to happen here. We haven't had anything happen in so long. But you just never know," Webb said.