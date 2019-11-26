ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WALA) -- An inmate who escaped the Chilton County Jail in central Alabama made his way south and carjacked someone in Saraland, according to investigators.
Joseph Edwards was in jail on drug possession and stolen vehicle charges when he broke out Sunday night. At some point, he ended up in Saraland where he stole a Kia during a carjacking.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Edwards was in the Kia on Tuesday when he was involved in a crash on Kingsfield Road in Escambia County, Florida. When deputies at the scene realized that Edwards was an escaped inmate, they said he got back in the car and sped off.
Investigators said Edwards' mother was standing at the back door of the car and was dragged as he drove off. She was not injured. Deputies said Edwards crashed the car when he lost control while going around a curve. The vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch.
Edwards was pulled from the car and taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.
Saraland Police have not released any details about the carjacking that happened in their city. FOX10 News reached out to the department for more information but those calls and emails have not been returned.
