MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama's annual "Battle For The Belt" football game against Sun Belt Conference rival Troy will be broadcast on ESPNU the Sun Belt Conference office announced on Monday.
The contest at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium will get underway at 7 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday, Oct. 3.
This marks the fifth year in a row that the match-up will be broadcast on ESPN's networks, and the first time it will be shown on ESPNU since 2016. It will also be the first occasion the two teams will meet on a Saturday dating back to the 2015 campaign.
The Jaguars' first four games this fall will all be televised nationally with the announcement, with South guaranteed a fifth appearance on national TV when it visits Georgia Southern the final week of October.
