MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Emergency Management Agency is recommending people who live in storm surge zones or other low lying and flood-prone areas to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Zeta.
The EMA is also recommending those in manufactured homes to find a place to stay during the storm. Leaders are asking people to stay with family members or friends if they evacuate.
Shelters will be open in Mobile County, but due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing, space is limited.
The main shelter will be at Theodore High School on Swedetown Road. Registration for a place in the shelter will begin on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 am.
The Mobile County Health Department will open a Medical Needs Shelter at Burns Middle School on Girby Road. Registration will begin on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 am
More information about Hurricane Surge Zones and Evacuation Zones can be found at: https://www.mcema.net/evacuation/evacuation-zones
