MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Saturday was the enrollment deadline for signing up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
The program offers subsidized insurance for low- and middle-income people not covered by their employers. The Mobile County Democratic Party sponsored an event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church, 1260 Dauphin St., to help people sign up.
Almost 170,000 Alabama residents currently are covered by the Affordable Care Act.
