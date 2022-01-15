MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Saturday was the enrollment deadline for signing up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The program offers subsidized insurance for low- and middle-income people not covered by their employers. The Mobile County Democratic Party sponsored an event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church, 1260 Dauphin St., to help people sign up.

Almost 170,000 Alabama residents currently are covered by the Affordable Care Act.