MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Saturday is the enrollment deadline for signing up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The program offers subsidized insurance for low- and middle-income people not covered by their employers. From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Mobile County Democratic Party is sponsoring an event at Central Presbyterian Church, 1260 Dauphin St., to help people sign up.

You’ll need a cell phone that can receive text messages and emails; identification; social security numbers for every member of your household; and information about your income.

Almost 170,000 Alabama residents currently are covered by the Affordable Care Act.