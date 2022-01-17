MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Folks across our area will take part in events today honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy.

In Mobile, the Youth Ambassadors breakfast will get underway at 8:30 this morning at the Dearborn Street YMCA. There is no cost.

Then, starting at noon, there's the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March. A rally will follow at 1 p.m. at Lyons Park in Mobile.

In Baldwin County, the 35th Annual Memorial March will take place in Foley at 809 East Jefferson Ave. The march will begin at 10:30 a.m.