MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to a house fire about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
When firefighters arrived at the home in the 2300 block of Demetropolis Road they found smoke coming from the residence.
They were able to extinguish the fire.
We’re told everyone inside the home made it out safely. No injuries were reported.
There’s no word yet on the extent of damage or the cause of the fire.
