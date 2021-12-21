Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- An ex-con from Mobile is behind bars again, booked into Metro Jail Tuesday and accused of trying to run over a state trooper.

David Gurley, 43-years-old, was arrested Monday night on charges of reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, and attempted assault 1st degree.

According to ALEA, state troopers stopped Gurley at a driver’s license checkpoint near Glenwood Farms Drive and Glenwood Road in Wilmer. Investigators said Gurley took off in his Prius and tried to run over a state trooper.

He’s now booked into Metro, but this isn't his first brush with the law.

Felony warrants are out for his arrest in Saraland and Escambia County, Alabama. Escambia also want him for attempting to elude.

In the past two decades, this repeat-offender has racked up a long rap sheet with a common trend. He was also charged with attempting to allude in 2009 and 2002.

According to jail records, Gurley has been booked into Metro nearly 30 times.