MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A former postal worker caught with drugs, a handgun and undelivered mail has been sentenced to federal probation.
Ennis Cox II pleaded guilty in September to interfering with the mail.
He had been working since 2018 as a rural route carrier in Theodore.
Court records show he was traveling 90 miles per hour on Interstate 10 last year when an officer pulled him over in his personal truck.
The officer noticed a marijuana smell, and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to a small amount of the drug in a driver’s side compartment.
Along with the drugs and the 9mm handgun, police also found dozens of undelivered letters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.