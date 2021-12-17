MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A former postal worker caught with drugs, a handgun and undelivered mail has been sentenced to federal probation.

Ennis Cox II pleaded guilty in September to interfering with the mail.

He had been working since 2018 as a rural route carrier in Theodore.

Court records show he was traveling 90 miles per hour on Interstate 10 last year when an officer pulled him over in his personal truck.

The officer noticed a marijuana smell, and a drug-sniffing dog alerted to a small amount of the drug in a driver’s side compartment.

Along with the drugs and the 9mm handgun, police also found dozens of undelivered letters.