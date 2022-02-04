MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- With the Senior Bowl less than 24 hours away, thousands went downtown Friday night for the Senior Bowl block party and Mardi Gras player parade, with locals and visitors joining in on the fun.

“First time,” said Scott Johnson. “First Mardi Gras Mobile parade ever.”

Players tossed beads, and kids of all ages bundled up to catch whatever was thrown at them. The Azalea Trail Maids also made an appearance.

“My daughter is a Trail Maid, so we are tickled pink they got to march in it, and this was the first one she’s done as a trail maid,” said Glenda Warren. “It was very special for the girls to enjoy for their senior year. We had a blast. It was great.”

After the parade, there was a block party with live music featuring Portugal The Man.

Parents of the players were also excited about the big game and what it could mean for the future.

“It’s the last time they are technically college students playing together,” said Gary Melton, father to a Senior Bowl player. “They have the same goal in mind of being a professional football player. I think that’s neat because iron sharpens iron.”

Kickoff is Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium at 1:30 p.m.