MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- For more than 150 years the Clotilda’s burned, sunken remains lay among other abandoned ships in the Mobile River.
Until this summer when, after years of failed searches, archaeologists found the ship submerged on the east side of Twelvemile Island.
“We always knew there was a ship, but when it was found there was no more imagination.”
Dr. James Delgado led the team that found the last known slave ship to arrive in the U.S. illegally bringing 109 captives from Africa in 1860.
Monday night Delgado talked about all of the science behind what it took to identify the Clotilda as part of a featured presentation for the Coastal and Estuarine Research Federations 25th Biennial Conference in Mobile.
Darron Patterson, a descendant of Pollee Allen, one of Africatown's first leaders, says opportunities like this to learn more about the Clotilda are important for everyone.
"This is history. This is worldwide history, not just Mobile. It's important for people to know what is happening with the Clotilda now," said Patterson.
Patterson looks forward to what he hopes will come in the future.
"Now it's time to go forward and get that thing out of the mud, put it in a place where people can see it and enjoy it and the whole world can know exactly what has happened here in Mobile."
Delgado says right now it's too early to say what could happen with the Clotilda, but he does know there is much to do.
The site where the Clotilda lays is protected by the state.
Delgado says through their work up to 12 shipwrecks have been found in the area and he looks forward to more work that will be done in the future to tell the stories of those ships too.
