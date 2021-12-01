MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been mostly empty the last couple of months.

The Mobile County high schools have severed ties with Ladd since the October 15th shooting. The lending tree bowl recently announced they’ll be moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium. A move that the Senior Bowl made earlier this year. That leaves the Gulf Coast Challenge, but that could soon change.

“We also are in communication and conversation to bring back the Gulf Coast Classic,” said Councilman William Carroll.

The Gulf Coast Classic would be in addition to the Gulf Coast Challenge that’s been in place since 2018. The game normally draws around 20,000 people to mobile in the Fall and that’s just including those at the game itself.

“The stadium is just about sold out and if everybody that tailgated actually went into the stadium then the stadium probably wouldn’t be able to hold the capacity of everyone who participated in the weekend,” said Carroll.

Councilman William Carroll is hoping the revived Gulf Coast Classic can be just as successful as other HBCU games across the country.

"Let’s look at the way HBCU games are going now. FAMU-Jackson State was a 60,000 participant draw," said Carroll. Jackson State - Alcorn was a 65,000 draw.”

The hope is by having two HBCU games a year, the large crowds will kickstart momentum for Ladd.

“These games are drawing more viewers and participants to the stadiums than midsize FCS schools which makes it very viable for us,” said Carroll. "It will be another shot in the arm for Ladd Stadium."

Next year’s Gulf Coast Challenge is scheduled to be Alabama A&M vs Jackson State. Councilman Carroll is hoping to get the Gulf Coast Classic added in time for next Fall.