MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are extra police on campus at Hankins Middle School this morning.
This comes after a threatening post circulated on social media.
A spokesperson for the Mobile County Public School System tells FOX10 News this all started after a fight among students.
MCPSS says inappropriate posts were made by students regarding the fight. School officials handled the fight according to MCPSS policies and procedures, and they along with police are taking appropriate actions regarding the posts, according to the spokesperson.
The school is operating on its normal schedule, as school system officials and the police have determined it is safe for students to go to school today, the spokesperson said.
