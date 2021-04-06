MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --The Federal Aviation Administration approved a plan by the Mobile Airport Authority to move all passenger air service to a new international airport terminal at Brookley Field.

The MAA said a study showed that Mobile Regional Airport loses about 55% of people in the market to neighboring airports in Pensacola, Gulfport, and New Orleans. The authority said relocating commercial airlines downtown would help recapture that business.

Mobile opened a temporary terminal at the downtown airport in 2019 to gauge interest from passengers. Airport leaders called the run a success and started to make plans to move all of Mobile's flights downtown.

The first phase of the project will cost $160 million and will include construction of the terminal, parking garage, surface parking lots, and tarmac expansion. The total cost of the new airport will be about $403 million spent over 20 years.

The authority said the future terminal will be slightly smaller than the current terminal at Mobile Regional Airport but will be more efficient. It will also have federal services to qualify as an international airport.

The new terminal is expected to open at the Mobile Downtown Airport in early 2024.