The Federal Aviation Administration is granting $4.3 million in funding for local airport infrastructure upgrades across Alabama, and the Mobile Downtown Airport is among those that will benefit.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and land acquisition.

“I am proud Alabama is receiving $4.3 million in federal funding to enhance the development of our airport infrastructure,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. “These five grants are important investments in the safety, efficiency, and expansion of large and small airports around our state. Further, local communities will be directly impacted by these advancements, which will help improve the quality of life for residents, increase tourism, and drive development.”

Each of these FAA grants are administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 Airport Improvement Program, which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package that was signed into law in December.

The five grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $4,300,365 for the following airport projects: