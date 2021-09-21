The Federal Aviation Administration is granting $4.3 million in funding for local airport infrastructure upgrades across Alabama, and the Mobile Downtown Airport is among those that will benefit.
The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and land acquisition.
“I am proud Alabama is receiving $4.3 million in federal funding to enhance the development of our airport infrastructure,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. “These five grants are important investments in the safety, efficiency, and expansion of large and small airports around our state. Further, local communities will be directly impacted by these advancements, which will help improve the quality of life for residents, increase tourism, and drive development.”
Each of these FAA grants are administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 Airport Improvement Program, which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package that was signed into law in December.
The five grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $4,300,365 for the following airport projects:
- Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile – $1,330,515 to construct, extend, and improve safety areas.
- Montgomery Regional Airport-Dannelly Field, Montgomery – $1,171,544 to rehabilitate an apron.
- Bill Pugh Field Airport, Russellville – $1,066,541 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting.
- Monroe County Aeroplex Airport, Monroeville – $385,146 to acquire land for development.
- Bessemer Airport, Bessemer – $346,619 to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.