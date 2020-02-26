MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While face masks are currently required in some parts of China to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus -- here in the U.S. the Centers for Disease Control is not yet recommending them for the public.
With a major health scare sweeping across the globe there's a face mask shortage.
A local medical supply store telling FOX 10 News with the flu and now Coronavirus -- they're sold out and uncertain when they'll get more in because the manufacturer is currently priororitizing demand and impacted areas.
They also tell us while they've seen locals stocking up just in case -- there have been several people coming in and buying in bulk to ship overseas to loved ones in China.
Meanwhile, preparing for the worst and an expected increase in the disease -- the U.S. is trying to secure 300-million face masks for healthcare workers.
The more effective -- the N95 and N99 respirators -- filtering out 95% & 99% of airborne particles respectively. However, the masks are difficult to use without training and must be fit tested to work properly.
Furthermore, the CDC says while common surgical masks block the droplets coming out of a sick person from getting into the air -- they are not tight enough to prevent what's already in the air from getting in.
The CDC also recommending men shave -- putting out an image showing what types of facial hair is compatible with masks and respirators. Full beards and other styles are not recommended.
Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon are warning sellers against price gouging face masks amid Coronavirus concerns.
