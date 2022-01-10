Kenneth Colburn and Amanda Miller

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A judge denied bond in a court hearing in Mobile this morning for the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Fairhope woman.

On Saturday, Kenneth Colburn, 33, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Amanda Miller, 35, of Saraland, was charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.   

The victim, Tammy Wedgeworth, also known as Tammy Battaglia, had been missing since Jan. 1.

The Mobile Police Department on Monday said detectives located Wedgeworth's vehicle in the 8600 block of Shaw Street. During a search, the her body was found in a nearby ditch on Eliza Jordan Road, police said.

