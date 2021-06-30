MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A breast cancer survivor -- many at Faith Academy knew third grade teacher Shannon Deas was once again battling cancer, but none of them were prepared for her sudden death.

"We were all in shock... Still couldn't believe what happened," said Tim Skelton, Faith Academy Headmaster.

Deas was undergoing treatment for stage four colon cancer and expected to be ready to teach again in the upcoming school year. Headmaster Skelton says she had just celebrated 25 years at Faith Academy.

"She was very classy... Well-dressed always -- presented herself so well. Just a great person," said Skelton. "She bonded with her kids... She knew how to communicate. She knew how to find their needs and to meet their needs."

Pictures and memories have been pouring in all week. Principal Barry Pickering will tell you students were lucky to be in her class. Both of his children had the privilege of having Miss Deas.

"She was just filled for love for her kids and for the parents. And she was very much requested by parents to have their children in their class... She was very special," said Pickering.

But even the students who didn't have her knew Miss Deas and she knew them.

"She made it a point to learn the names of the kids who weren't in her class. And she adopted them all essentially -- and they all knew they could go to her for anything, even if they weren't in her class. And I've heard it said more than once that she is my favorite teacher I never had," said a colleague.

Many of those students placing flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of her house. Miss Deas clearly more than a teacher -- leaving behind an untold legacy in the hearts of her students and faith family.

"Just pray for the family as they go through this... Because it's a shock to them as it is to us. And they are going through a hard time," said Skelton.

Shannon Deas was 55-years-old. She will be laid to rest on Thursday July 1st. Faith Academy plans to dedicate the yearbook for the upcoming school year in honor of Miss Deas.